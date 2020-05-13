No more COVID-19 cases have been added to Alberta Health Services’ North zone over the past 24 hours. There remain 227, of which all but 21 are considered recovered.

Across Alberta, 62 cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 6,407. Of those, nearly 80 per cent, or 5,076, have recovered. Two deaths were also reported in the Calgary zone and the South zone.

In the Peace Country, two active cases recovered over the past day in Big Lakes County and the Municipal District of Smoky River. All three cases in the City of Grande Prairie have recovered, while there are still one active and four recovered cases in the County.

Another 4,072 tests have been done in Alberta, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 195,402. AHS says 70 patients are in hospital, with 11 in intensive care.