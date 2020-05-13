The annual Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection is a go for summer 2020, but, due to COVID-19, it will be available in the online world only. The event allows Grande Prairie youth aged six to 17 to try their hand at a variety of summer sports.

Executive Director Karna Germsheid says that while she never thought it would come to this, the online format opens up a lot of possibilities. She adds, while it may not be the same as getting together with friends to play sports, it brings some of the most vital parts of the sports to the youth.

“We’re always going to need that connection and group gathering but in the meantime, there is still a sense of a belonging and connectionless aspect of the sport that is still so important.”

Germsheid explains videos will be posted online at 9 a.m. on June 6th, to give people an idea of what’s involved in each sport offered. While the system isn’t live and interactive, it gives the Regional Sport Connection a chance to see what participation levels they may expect if they have to hold similar events this way.

“It is all pre-recorded. We are hoping to eventually move to online streaming but at this point, not everybody is offering those types of services,” she explains. “There will be a lot of opportunities for families to get a good experience from the comfort of their own home.”

For a complete list of sport organizations participating, you can check out the GP Sport Connect website.