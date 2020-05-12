It’s another day of relatively low numbers when it comes to positive COVID-19 cases in Alberta. Overall, 45 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,361 active cases in the province and 6,345 since the onset of the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there was also an additional COVID-19 related death confirmed Tuesday in the Calgary zone, bringing the total to 118. On Monday, death from another region was moved to the Municipal District of Peace.

The City of Grande Prairie still has no active cases of COVID-19, with all three of the reported cases now listed as recovered. The County of Grande Prairie is still reporting one active case and four recovered cases. There are 26 active cases and 186 recovered cases in the AHS North zone.

There are currently 73 people in hospital province-wide, with 12 of those are being cared for in the ICU. 78 per cent of Alberta’s positive cases, 4,866 in all, have now recovered.