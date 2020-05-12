The Town of Wembley could soon have its first standalone medical clinic. A development permit has been approved for the Wembley Medical Clinic, to be operated by Dr. Angela Luckham. Currently, many residents have to drive Grande Prairie to see a family doctor or visit a walk-in clinic.

Wembley CAO Noreen Zhang says in the time she has gotten to know Dr. Luckham and her husband Alexander, who is a Medevac pilot, they have been consistent with their messaging, which is to be a big part of the community going forward. Zhang adds they want to bring a small-town feel to their clinic.

“From what I’m seeing with the physician setting up the clinic, she is very interested in being more engaged… not just come, tell me what’s wrong with you, I’ll give you a prescription and that’s it. What she would like to have is [the ability] to develop that relationship with patients.”

Zhang adds, while some rural municipalities have found trouble in recruiting doctors into the area, she believes they may have found a long-term solution to the problem.

“They’ve approached this whole concept with opening up the clinic with they are part of the community, and they want to be a part of the growth the community is seeing,”

No details as to when the clinic is expected to be open have been released. Anyone wishing to appeal the development permit must write the Development Appeal Board by May 22nd.