The province has launched a new website designed to support businesses reopening during stage one of Alberta’s phased relaunch.

The primary focus of “Biz Connect“, according to Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Tourism Tanya Fir, is to provide resources to keep staff and customers up to date on what is needed for a smooth transition.

“The new business-specific webpage will help businesses learn more about the public health measures they need to have in place before re-opening,” she explains. “These measures will help keep their staff and customers safer while operating during a pandemic.”

With businesses allowed to open during phase one able to do so as soon as Thursday, Fir was asked Monday why the website is only going live 72 hours beforehand. Minister Fir suggests the timing came down to several factors.

“We wanted to make sure we took the time to consult with stakeholders, industry associations, [and] other provinces with respect to their best practices as to what they’re doing.”

“We wanted to find the right balance between releasing the information and the website in a timely fashion, but making sure the information on there was effective and useful,” she adds.

The first of the Government of Alberta’s three-phase economic plan would see retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture, and bookstores, as well as some personal services like hairstyling and barbershops, reopen so long as business operators continue to follow public health guidelines, including personal distancing.