The number of flights to and from Grande Prairie will remain well below average until at least July after WestJet announced an extension of its schedule restriction.

The Calgary based airliner says the decision was made to continue on current route service after the demand for air travel remains now, but they remain committed to keeping open economic lifelines for essential travel and cargo.

WestJet will have one flight a day, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at approximately 4 p.m., and the plane will depart for the return trip at 4:30 p.m.

Until at least June 4th, Air Canada will have one flight arriving from Calgary Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday at 4 p.m. and departing for Calgary at 4:25 p.m.

Neither company will be flying between Edmonton and Grande Prairie until further notice.