The day-use area at Johnson Park will reopen May 11th (MD of Greenview)

Several day-use areas in the Municipal District of Greenview will soon be open to the public. As of May 11th, Smoky Sunset Landing, Johnson Park, Moody’s Crossing, Southview PRA, Grande Cache Lake, and the Grovedale Fish Pond will be accessible.

While the washrooms will be open, the cookhouses will not. Users are expected to follow physical distancing at all times.

A handful of campgrounds will then reopen on June 1st at 50 per cent capacity. They include Johnson Park, Moody’s Crossing, Kakwa River PRA, and Grande Cache Municipal Campground, as long as Alberta Health Services approves.

At this time there is no access to Swan Lake as the road is closed due to construction. The boat launch at Grande Cache Lake opened on May 4th.