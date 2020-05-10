Grande Prairie and area residents are being urged to register to take part in a special COVID-19 telephone town hall with all three levels of government. It will be hosted by the Business Resiliency Task-Force, a partnership between the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, and Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce. It looks to provide an update and answer questions regarding COVID-19 and the re-opening of the economy.

Available to answer questions will be:

  • Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin
  • Finance Minister & Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews
  • Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard
  • City of Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given
  • County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre
  • Town of Beaverlodge Mayor Gary Rycroft
  • Town of Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter
  • Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce Chair Larry Gibson

The town hall is expected to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 11th. Participants must register by 3 p.m. the day of to be able to pre-submit questions or ask live during the call.

More information and links to registration can be found on the Chamber’s website.