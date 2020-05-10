Grande Prairie and area residents are being urged to register to take part in a special COVID-19 telephone town hall with all three levels of government. It will be hosted by the Business Resiliency Task-Force, a partnership between the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, and Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce. It looks to provide an update and answer questions regarding COVID-19 and the re-opening of the economy.

Available to answer questions will be:

Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin

Finance Minister & Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard

City of Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre

Town of Beaverlodge Mayor Gary Rycroft

Town of Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter

Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce Chair Larry Gibson

The town hall is expected to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 11th. Participants must register by 3 p.m. the day of to be able to pre-submit questions or ask live during the call.

More information and links to registration can be found on the Chamber’s website.