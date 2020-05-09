UPDATE: Alberta Health Services says there is an error in the data showing one less death at Manoir du Lac and in the North zone. The numbers have not changed.

The number of deaths in Alberta attributed to COVID-19 have stayed in the single digits for an entire week. One was recorded Saturday, a man in his 50s in the Calgary zone, bringing the provincial total to 116.

Province-wide, 59 new cases have been confirmed, making the total since the outset of the pandemic 6,157. Alberta Health Services says 74 people are in hospital, including 15 in intensive care. 4,204 cases are considered recovered and 1,837 active.

In the AHS North zone, there are 32 active cases and 180 recovered. There have been no changes in cases in the Grande Prairie area, as there remains one active and three recovered cases in the city, and one active and four recovered cases in the county.

Across Alberta, 181,107 tests have been done, and increase of just more than 3,500 since Friday. In northern Alberta, 13,119 people have been tested.