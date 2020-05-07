The AHS North zone COVID-19 totals were reduced on Thursday to 226 from 229. Alberta Health Services says the drop is due to cases being reassigned to other zones.

Assistant Director of Communications for Alberta Health Tom McMillan says additional information from health officials regarding a patient’s primary residence can shift the numbers slightly.

One active case of COVID-19 remains in the City of Grande Prairie along with three recovered cases. Another case in the County of Grande Prairie is still considered active and four recovered.

Across the province, 54 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, pushing the total in Alberta to 6,017, with 3,809 of those cases considered recovered.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed there were two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 114. Dr. Hinshaw adds more than 174,000 tests have completed since the onset of the pandemic.