Grande Prairie Regional College President and CEO Dr. Robert Murray has been named the chair of a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce launched by Alberta’s 11 comprehensive community colleges. The taskforce is meant to help local, provincial, and federal governments, as well as industry, as they face economic challenges as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented challenges to the local, provincial and national economy. Alberta’s Colleges can, and will, do all they can to support their communities, Alberta and Canada through this current crisis and be at the forefront of future economic growth and stability,” Dr. Murray says.

Dr. Murray explains the three main factors he and his colleagues will look to focus on are economic resiliency to address immediate needs, economic recovery to play a key role in restarting the economy, and economic competitiveness to focus on long-term opportunities for Alberta’s colleges.

“With a coordinated approach focused on the priority areas of talent and skills; innovation and technology; research and development; partnership and collaboration; and community building and development, Alberta’s Colleges will be an integral part of economic recovery and growth plans for all levels of government,” he adds.

Other members of the taskforce include Dr. Paula Burns, President and CEO at Lethbridge College, Joan Hertz, Interim President and CEO at NorQuest College and Nancy Broadbent, President and CEO at Portage College.