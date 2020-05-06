The Alberta government says it is prepared to fund several shovel-ready projects in the Peace Country, including the repaving of Highway 43 in a section between Fox Creek and Valleyview. It’s estimated more than 870 jobs will be created through investments in highway and bridge maintenance and pothole repairs.

Some of the work expected to start in the next few months is slide repair on Highway 40 near the Kakwa River and other areas in need, as well as the grading of 19 kilometres of Highway 679 from Highway 49 to Highway 2, near Kathleen. There are also several repaving projects on deck:

42 kilometres of Highway 43 between Fox Creek and Valleyview.

32 kilometres of Highway 684 from Highway 2 to the Town of Peace River.

12 kilometres of Highway 2 from west of Kinuso to east of Highway 33.

19 kilometres of Highway 35 south of the Town of High Level.

Repaving 13 kilometres of Highway 670 east of Highway 43.

“The Peace Region is an increasingly important economic driver for our province,” says Minister of Transportation Ric McIvor, “and these projects will help ensure necessary transportation corridors are ready to support the regions businesses and job creators once the economy recovers, while creating badly needed jobs in the short term.”

The projects are being funded by the $2 billion committed by the government on April 9th to create jobs across the province.