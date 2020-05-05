The Alberta government is introducing legislation that will allow Albertans and businesses to defer electricity and natural gas utility payments (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)

The UCP government is introducing legislation that will allow individuals and businesses to defer electricity and natural gas utility payments. Bill 14 is set to be introduced Wednesday when the legislature reconvenes.

The bill would allow residential, farm, and small commercial customers to defer bill payments for electricity and natural gas until June 18th. They will need to contact their utility directly to sign up.

“This bill will allow utilities to offer electricity customers across the province much-needed financial relief, while ensuring they can continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity during these unprecedented times,” says Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Electricity and Natural Gas.

The program is intended for Albertans who are experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will still have to pay for their deferred bills after the program ends.