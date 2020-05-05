Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin says the assault-style weapon ban announced by Prime Minister Trudeau

is a blatant overreach of power that unfairly targets law-abiding firearms owners instead of criminals.

“I will always support the rights of law-abiding firearms owners,” Warkentin says.

“I strongly oppose the Prime Minister’s new ban on certain firearms and his use of the current pandemic and the immediate emotion of the horrific attack in Nova Scotia to push the Liberals’ ideological agenda and make major firearms policy changes.”

Following the horrific April mass-shooting in Nova Scotia which left 22 people dead, the Prime Minister announced on May 1st that it is now illegal to buy, sell, transport, import or to use 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms. Trudeau says they have one purpose only, “to kill a vast amount of people quickly and they have no use or place in Canada.”

Warkentin says taking firearms away from law-abiding citizens does nothing to stop dangerous criminals who obtain their guns illegally.

“The reality is, the vast majority of gun crimes are committed with illegally obtained firearms. Nothing the Trudeau Liberals announced addresses this problem,” he adds.

MP Warkentin adds Trudeau should wait until the health crisis has passed before introducing legislation in the House of Commons so that it can be debated.