A revised 2021-2024 capital budget has the Peace Wapiti Public School Division asking the province to fund a new Grade 9 to 12 school to accommodate students coming from feeder schools east of Grande Prairie. The proposed school would be near the Harry Balfour replacement set to be built at Five Mile Hall in the County of Grande Prairie.

Deputy Superintendent Darren Young says the request shows a desire to continue the partnership that exists between the school district and the County, and the hope to be a part of further municipal decisions.

“The reasoning behind going forward with a request for a new 9 to 12 school at the Five Mile Hall Project site is the possibility of being included among any future shovel-ready projects which may be part of the Government of Alberta’s efforts to revitalize the economy post-shutdown,” he explains.

“The commitment of municipal services at the Five Mile Hall project site would remove a significant hurdle in the province’s school project approval process,” he adds.

PWPSD officials say the request for this new high school would be in addition to the request for a replacement for Peace Wapiti Academy located north of Grande Prairie.