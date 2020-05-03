There has been a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie (April 6th, 2020. stock image)

A second active case of COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. There are now two active and two recovered cases in the city, while the County of Grande Prairie is currently reporting one active case, and four recovered cases.

96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Sunday, bringing the total to 5,766. 2,713 previously confirmed cases are now considered recovered, a 24-hour increase of 179. Alberta Health has also confirmed one additional death on Sunday, in the Calgary zone. The total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 is now at 96.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta Health has administered and completed 161,245 tests.