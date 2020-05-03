Saturday was a slightly slower day across Alberta, compared to days prior, when it comes to the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services reporting 97 new cases since Friday, bringing the total province-wide to 5,670. Over the past week, there were increases of more than 150 new cases per day.

About 44 per cent of Alberta’s cases, 2,534, are now considered recovered. In total, 157,517 lab tests have been completed, 3,751 in the last day alone.

In the AHS North Zone, there is a reported increase of three cases, bringing the total to 218.

The Calgary Zone has also reported the province’s two new deaths. There have been 94 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta since the pandemic began here in early March.