It won’t be in time for the May Long weekend, but there will be camping at County of Grande Prairie campgrounds this summer. The County says overnight camping will be available starting June 1st.

“This announcement is in line with Government of Alberta directions on reopening economic and social activity laid out on Thursday, April 30.”

Online reservations will be accepted as of May 14th for overnight stays at the Pipestone Creek Campground as well as phone-in reservations for individual campsites at Bear Lake, Hommy and Kleskun campgrounds.

Right away, the public can use the day-use areas at Hommy, Pipestone Creek, Bear Lake and Kleskun Hill on weekends starting May 2nd. The hours of operation will be between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“This includes the use of Bear Lake for small hand-launched watercraft such as kayaks and kiteboards, except for motorboats due to high water levels and potential hidden hazards. Outhouses will be available to the public, but playgrounds remain closed.

Access to the Demmitt Campground for day use will start on May 8th. It’s still unkown whether group camping sites like the Old Bezanson Townsite and Bear Hill will open.