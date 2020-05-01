A resident of the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie has died of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services says three deaths were recorded across the province Friday, all in continuing care facilities experiencing outbreaks.

The Big Lakes County area has now experienced three COVID-19 related deaths. The region also added another active case Friday, making for 15, while 18 have recovered.

Alberta has recorded 218 COVID-19 cases since Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 5,573. Almost half of those, 2,359, are considered recovered.

There have been 92 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta to date and more than 153,766 tests have been processed across the province since the onset of the pandemic. More than 4,800 tests were done between Thursday and Friday.

In the AHS North zone, four more COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday. There were no changes in data for the Peace Country, other than in Big Lakes County.