A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie over the past 24 hours. It is the only active case in the city, as the two other cases reported in March are considered recovered.

Across Alberta, the province reported another 190 confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the total to 5,355. Of those, 2,161 are considered recovered, and increase of 208 from Wednesday.

Two more deaths have been recorded, both in the South zone, for a total of 89 in Alberta. There have been nearly 149,000 COVID-19 tests done since the onset of the pandemic, including testing done on 11,005 people in the North zone.

Northern Alberta has seen six new cases confirmed Thursday. In addition to Grande Prairie’s one more case has been confirmed in Big Lakes County and one patient has recovered in the Municipal District of Smoky River. There are two active and three recovered cases in the County of Grande Prairie.