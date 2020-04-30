A State of Local Emergency is no longer in effect for the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership for flooding response. However, the SOLE for the COVID-19 pandemic has been renewed for another week.

GPREP says it has reduced its operations and is no longer responding to flooding in the region.

“Residents are reminded to continue to abide by signs, barricades, and the direction of local authorities.”

According to the Alberta Emergency Management Act, a State of Local Emergency lapses seven days after it is declared, unless renewed by the municipality.