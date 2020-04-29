A pair of patients who are reported to have run away from Edmonton’s Alberta Hospital may be on their way to the Grande Prairie area. Edmonton Police Service says while it’s believed they’re likely in the Edmonton or Spruce Grove area, there’s a possibility they may travel to other areas of the province, like Grande Prairie and the surrounding area.

Police report that around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, 40-year-old Reyhan Paul Jones and 30-year-old Bailey Gabriel were on a supervised walk on hospital grounds when they suddenly ran away from their group and got into a grey coloured SUV that was waiting and sped off. Both patients need medication and there’s concern for their wellbeing.

Jones is described as white, 6’2″, and roughly 240 pounds with a clean-shaven head and facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflaged coloured t-shirt, a black zip-up jacket, an army green ball cap and black shoes.

Gabriel is described as white, 5’1″, and roughly 145 lbs with dyed red shoulder-length hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing black baggy sweat pants, a red long sleeve shirt, a black zip-up sweater and black shoes. She is also known to use the last name Armstrong.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers immediately. The two are considered to be violent and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.