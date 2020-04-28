The unpaved trails in Muskoseepi Park can again be used by the public (City of Grande Prairie)

All trails in Muskoseepi Park can again be used by the public. After opening the paved ones Monday, the City of Grande Prairie opened the unpaved ones Tuesday.

It reminds residents that they’re in spring condition, which mean they could be muddy with patches of ice. There may also be wildlife.

“We ask residents to please continue to obey any remaining signs, barricades and the direction of local authorities.”

The trails were closed off last week when there were concerns about high water levels in the Bear Creek.