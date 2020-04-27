The Rotary Club of Grande Prairie will continue collecting donations for its COVID-19 Rapid Relief fund.

The announcement comes on the back of the organization collecting over $271,000 to help towards local Foodbank, after committing half of the proceeds of tickets purchased for the Rotary Dream Home Lottery in April.

Chair of Rapid Relief Fund Committee Melissa Coulombe says the Rotary Club will be matching the first $25,000 in donations collected as part of the second phase of the fund.

“The community is asking for it…they have been reaching out to us with “How can we help?” she says.

“We’ve had individuals and businesses both want to be part of this. So, yes, we will continue with the fund for as long as there is a need.”

Coulombe adds that is has been incredibly gratifying for those involved to help out people in need and they hope to keep up the momentum.

She says despite the first phase of the rapid relief fund going towards regional food banks only, those who donate this time around can choose to see where their money will go.

For more information, or to donate, you can head over to the rapid relief fund website.