The paved trails in Muskoseepi Park can again be used by the public. However, the unpaved ones are still off-limits as the City of Grande Prairie assesses their conditions.

“Water levels have receded in the Bear Creek and Muskoseepi Park and Trail System area, in the City of Grande Prairie, and the situation is improving,” notes the Alberta Emergency Management Agency. “Some paved trails have been reopened, but the public must not enter areas that are still marked as being closed.”

Access to the park and trails has been restricted since last week when a high water alert was issued for the Bear Creek area. It was running high from the spring melt and some parts of the trail system were flooded.