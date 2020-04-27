News RCMP looking for rightful owner of guitars found in stolen vehicle SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Monday, Apr. 27th, 2020 RCMP says these guitars were found in a stolen vehicle (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP) Grande Prairie RCMP is looking to find the owners of two guitars. They were found in a stolen vehicle earlier this month, among other property. Everything else has been returned to its rightful owners. The guitars will be held at the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment for 60 days and the owner is encouraged to call the detachment to claim them.