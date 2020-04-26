There has been a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie (April 6th, 2020. stock image)

UPDATE: Four new cases have been confirmed in the MD of Smoky River, and one has recovered, while two cases have been added in Big Lakes County. There remains four active and one recovered case in the County of Grande Prairie, and two recovered cases in the city.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in Alberta Sunday. Another 247 cases were confirmed, while more than 4,400 more tests were done.

As of April 26, there have been 4,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 73 deaths recorded. So far, 1,549 cases have recovered and more than 131,500 tests completed.

In the AHS North zone, another nine cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total to 173. There have been 14 deaths.

Alberta Health Services says its interactive data is delayed and will be posted as soon as it is available.