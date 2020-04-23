Access to Muskoseepi Park has been closed to the public due to concerns about high water levels. An advisory was issued Wednesday warning that the Bear Creek is running high.

Some of the Muskoseepi Park trails are flooded, and people have been asked to keep off of them. The area is considered dangerous as the water flow is high and unpredictable.

Barricades are up at entrances to the park and will stay until the advisory is lifted.