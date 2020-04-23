Three local businesses have come together in the hopes of providing a COVID-19 distraction for the masses. A pop-up drive-in movie theatre will be held Grande Prairie this weekend.

The idea is the brainchild of Revolution Auto Group, EchoAVU Unlimited and Bullets & Broadheads. They will be setting up a projector on the side of the Bullets & Broadheads building and showing a movie both Friday and Saturday for families to enjoy from the comfort and, more importantly, the safety of their vehicles.

Revolution Auto Group CEO Lionel Robins says the idea began to pick up steam recently as he was having a movie marathon at home while celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

“We were talking about doing it with just a circle of friends and when we started looking at the logistics, I thought if we were going to go to the trouble of putting this together, there isn’t any point of doing it for eight or 10 of us to sit around and do it in a small parking lot; we might as well do it on a bigger scale.”

Friday, April 24th will be a family-friendly movie Jumanji, with Saturday, April 25th a more mature “date-night” movie Bad Boys for Life, likely best enjoyed without the youngsters, Robins adds.

He says there will be no admission charge for either night, but, with limited space in the parking lot, it’s first come first serve when the parking lot opens at 8 p.m. sharp. Robins says he knows, unfortunately, it’s not going to work for everyone.

“That’s the only downside; I’m going to piss off a lot of people that come down expecting a night at the movies, only to find out they’re five minutes late.”

Robins says the main rulea of the night are to bring your own snacks and refreshments to not leave your vehicle unless a washroom break is required. He adds getting out and visiting with others at the event is strictly prohibited, and will result in any possible events in the future facing cancellation.

For more information, check out the Facebook event page.