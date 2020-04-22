There have been 10 deaths related to COVID-19 in the MD of Smoky River as of April 22, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

Another four deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in northwestern Alberta. Alberta Health Services says three more cases have turned fatal in the Falher area, which is where Manoir du Lac continuing care home is located, for a total of 10.

In Clear Hills County, their lone case has passed away. Across the province, five deaths were recorded Wednesday.

The province has confirmed an additional 306 cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,401. Of those, 1,310 are considered recovered and there have been 66 deaths.

Premier Jason Kenney says 70 people are currently in hospital and 18 of them are being treated in the ICU. The rate of hospitalizations have risen but are still below modelling projections released two weeks ago, which Kenney says means most Albertans are following public health protocols.

In the North zone, there have been 14 deaths and 150 confirmed cases of 8,779 people tested.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has also confirmed that Alberta has its first COVID-19 case on a First Nation, Sucker Creek. The affected person was in contact with a case in High Prairie and is self-isolating.