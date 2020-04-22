People are being asked to avoid Bear Creek and low lying areas due to high water levels. The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has issued a high water alert warning that the Bear Creek Reservoir is discharging water at its maximum capacity.

That means there are high levels in the creek and on the trails in Muskoseepi Park, with some sections flooded.

“Water flow will be high and unpredictable. There will be rapid currents in the Bear Creek and the area should be avoided.”

Pedestrians are asked not to use the Muskoseepi trails for at least the next 48 hours as water levels are unpredictable and rising.