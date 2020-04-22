Some of the damage left by flooding in Peace River (Autumn Hulme, Town of Peace River, Supplied)

The State of Local Emergency in the Town of Peace River has been lifted. It was put in place Saturday after Pat’s Creek Culvert started to overflow.

The town says water is now flowing well through the culvert, and Pat’s Creek is expected to be able to absorb the runoff from what’s left of the snowpack upstream over the next few days. Both the Smoky and Heart Rivers broke up overnight Monday, and while water levels rose, they were below anything worthy of an alert.

“The Heart River right now is absorbing runoff from the hills from the remaining snowpack and will be running high and fast for a few days. We are monitoring it both in Town and upstream but ask that residents avoid the Heart River.”

Businesses and residents impacted by the flood are being asked to fill out an online survey.