Volunteers and Public Works employees respond to flooding in the Town of Sexsmith (Mayor Kate Potter, Supplied)

The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has expanded its operations to include flood mitigation. Spring melt has flooded several roads around the Peace County, which has added to the pressures of the COVID-10 pandemic.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to take several steps to prepare for any flooding and to reduce the likelihood of damage:

• Put weather protection sealant around basement windows and the base of ground-level doors.

• Keep all floor drains clear of obstructions.

• Store important documents and irreplaceable personal objects (such as photographs) where they will not get damaged.

• Ensure your sump pump is operational.

• Unplug all electrical appliances and remove them from the flood path.

The Town of Sexsmith saw its flooding start Monday evening in the north end of town. Mayor Kate Potter says there has been incredible response from volunteers and Public Works.

“The community has been outstanding and very supportive,” she notes, saying there isn’t a need for more volunteers or donations at this time.

Potter adds the town is hoping it has seen water levels peak, but could have three to four days of water at current levels.

GPREP has also once again renewed the State of Local Emergency for its six partner municipalities, the City and County of Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Wembley, Sexsmith, and Hythe. While it was initially declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this renewal now includes the response to overland flooding in the region.