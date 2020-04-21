City of Grande Prairie crews will soon be out and about in full force as the annual street sweeping operations have begun throughout the city. Crews will be working 24 hours a day starting Sunday at 10 p.m. until next Friday at 10 p.m.

The City’s fleet consists of four roadway sweepers, one conveyor sweeper, two sidewalk/trail sweepers, one bobcat with a specialized attachment, and two tandem trucks. City officials say safety for crews and motorists remains a top priority, so anyone driving by any of the vehicles should slow down and give them plenty of space to work.

Street sweepers travel between five and 10 kilometres an hour when collecting debris, which is usually made up of dirt, gravel, rocks, and leaves.

Those in rural service areas may now also apply for a dust suppression and control treatment on a gravel road in sections of at least 100 metres, with an application fee of $440 for residents and $660 for commercial owners, per 100 metres of road. More information and application forms can be found here.