The Town of Sexsmith is working to address issues with flooding Monday night. According to an alert sent out by the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership, a large amount of water from the snow melt is causing the flooding of low lying areas in and around the town.

Residents are warned Public Works employees or other agencies may enter their yards to assess and mitigate and flooding. People are urged to avoid rivers, valleys, and low lying areas.

Anyone in need of sand bags can call 780-568-3681 or go to Public Works to pick them up. It’s also noted that Public Works could use bottled water, granola bars, and packaged snacks taken to the shop.