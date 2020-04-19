There have been six deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the MD of Smoky River as of April 19, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

A sixth resident of Manoir du Lac in McLennan has died of COVID-19, bringing the total for Alberta Health Services’ North zone to eight. He was a man in his 90s. Operations of the facility were taken over by AHS Friday.

There have been four more deaths and 241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since Saturday. The other three deaths recorded Sunday were in the Calgary zone.

Alberta Health Services says there have been 2,803 cases so far out of 101,323 test done. A total of 1,198 cases are considered recovered, and there have been 55 fatalities.

There were no additional cases confirmed in the North zone Sunday. In the City of Grande Prairie, the data has been adjusted to show only two recovered cases, and none active. On Friday, it had shown two new active cases. In the County of Grande Prairie, there are four active cases and one recovered.