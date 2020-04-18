As of April 20, 2020, air travellers will be required to wear a mask or face covering (PixaBay)

If you are travelling by air in Canada, having a mask with you will soon be mandatory. Starting on April 20, all air passengers must have a non-medical mask or face covering to cover their mouth and nose during travel.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Canadians should continue to follow public health advice and stay at home if possible. However, if you need to travel on a plane, wearing a face covering is an extra measure to protect others around you.

“Transport Canada will continue to ensure various transportation systems adapt to the most effective, preventive measures to protect Canadians.”

Aviation passengers on all flights departing or arriving at Canadian airports will also have to show they have the necessary non-medical mask or face covering during the boarding process otherwise they will not be allowed to fly.

When travelling by air, travellers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose:

– at Canadian airport screening checkpoints, where the screeners cannot always keep two metres of separation between themselves and the traveller;

– when they cannot physically distance from others, or as directed by the airline employees; and

– when directed to do so by a public health order or public health official.

The federal government says ensuring the safety and security of all Canadians remains its top priority.