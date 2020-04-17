There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie as of April 17, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

There have been two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in each of the City and County of Grande Prairie this week. After two days of minimal data from the provincial government due to a small electrical fire in the data system room, regional numbers were again released Friday.

The city has now recorded a total of four cases, of which two are considered active and two recovered. In the County, there are four active cases and one recovered.

The MD of Greenview has held steady with one active case and one recovered. Big Lakes County has recorded eight active cases and 12 recoveries, along with one death.

The Municipal District of Smoky, which includes the outbreak at Manoir du Lac in McLennan, has 30 active cases, 11 recovered, and five deaths. Alberta Health Services took over day-to-day operations of the facility Friday.

The province also revealed Friday that all residents and staff in continuing care facilities that are experiencing outbreaks will be tested, whether they have symptoms or not. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there are 34 continuing care sites in Alberta where there’s been at least one confirmed case, and of the province’s 50 deaths, 32 were people in continuing care facilities.

Alberta added 239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,397. 3,831 tests were done during that time. There have been no more deaths since Thursday and 1,124 cases are considered recovered. 400 cases are suspected to have been community spread.

Premier Jason Kenney says the encouraging news continues to be the low rate of hospitalizations and ICU admissions. He says as of Friday there are 60 people in hospital and 13 in the ICU because of COVID-19.

Across the AHS North zone, there are 135 confirmed cases out of 7,233 tests done. There have been seven deaths.