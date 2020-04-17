The day-to-day operations of the Manoir du Lac continuing care facility in McLennan have been taken over by Alberta Health Services. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it will be working to improve outbreak control and infection prevention control measures.

“They will be taking over administration of the facility after public health determined the protocols for keeping residents safe and well cared for were not being followed.”

Effective immediately, AHS says residents at Manoir du Lac will undergo daily screenings, including a temperature check and symptom monitoring. Any displaying new respiratory symptoms will be isolated in their room and staff caring for them will be wearing all recommended personal protective equipment.

It’s noted those measures are standard practice at all AHS continuing care facilities.

AHS has been tracking an outbreak at the home since the start of April. To date, 26 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five residents have died. Another 11 staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Manoir du Lac has 62 residents and employs 70 staff. It is operated by Edmonton-based firm Integrated Life Care Inc.