The chair of the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce board has written an open letter to businesses in the region. Larry Gibson encourages businesses and residents to support each other.

April 17, 2020

An Open Letter to the Business Community,

This year has proven challenging as citizens across the globe work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many changes, adaptations, closures, and cancellations continue to arise, creating uncertainty and doubt in our community.

The Peace Region economy has proven to be one of resiliency, innovation, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. Now more than ever, we need to support each other as business people and as

residents of all ages.

Our Chamber continues to work with our partners to support local business and provide information as government programs are developed and rolled out.

We have all been impacted in one way or another by COVID-19, our lives have been interrupted. While many of us are isolated and working remotely, front-line essential service workers continue to keep us safe and ensure our needs are met.

We would like to recognize and thank the many front-line workers responding to the needs of the community during this unprecedented situation.

It is times like these that we can all feel grateful to live in a community, province and country that we do. We are all in this together and it is comforting to know that our governments, health care and lab workers, grocers and restauranteurs, delivery services, those who keep our buildings and community clean, those keeping utilities and food supply chains functioning, and all other essential business is there to provide for us in these unprecedented times.

These are times that no generation before us have experienced to the magnitude we are; our systems and people are at the heart of getting us through it and being stronger on the other side. It will take us all to do so: businesses and entrepreneurs, the people on the frontlines, the policy makers and all of us who need to abide by the protocols that have been set. Together we will flatten the curve and beat this. Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.

Thank you again. Stay strong, stay safe and know you are appreciated for all you are doing.

Sincerely,

Larry Gibson

Chair of the Board

Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce