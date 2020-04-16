The County of Grande Prairie says access to all its campground and park facilities until at least May 31, 2020. The closures include the parks and campgrounds at Bear Lake, Demmitt, Hommy, Kleskun Hill, the Old Bezanson Townsite, and Pipestone Creek.

County staff say the measures to keep the areas locked up follows similar decisions from Parks Canada and are necessary to support the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce health and safety risks.

Existing reservations set to take place before May 31, 2020, will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full. Individuals who previously made reservations will be contacted.