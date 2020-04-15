A section of Range Road 114 in the Rio Grande area has been closed until further notice. The County of Grande Prairie says it is off-limits from Township Road 710 to 705 due to flooding from spring runoff.

A detour is available using Range Road 115 or Range Road 111A. Anyone who comes across an issue on a County road is asked to contact the Public Works 24-hour Emergency Line at 780-532-7393.