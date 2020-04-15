All recreation programs and bookings run through the City of Grande Prairie have been cancelled through to the end of May. The same goes for any outdoor programs and events, like park use permits and league play.

Credits will be issued to accounts for any previously paid programs and bookings. The City says refunds will be processed in the coming weeks, and cheques will be issued for cancellations.

Outdoor rec facilities like ball diamonds and fields remain closed to any team use. Residents are reminded that gatherings in any outdoor public spaces are limited to no more than 15 people, observing two-metre physical distancing.