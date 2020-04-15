MP Chris Warkentin wants more to be done to help the hospitality and tourism industries (Pixabay)

Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin is asking the federal government to further help those in the tourism and hospitality business as the COVID-19 pandemic is now into its second month in Canada.

“Hardworking Peace Country residents employed in the restaurant and hospitality sectors have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he notes.

“While the wage subsidy program that the House of Commons and Senate passed over the weekend will help many businesses that have seen a reduction in their revenue, it will not support businesses – especially those in the restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors – that have had to close their doors altogether.”

The federal government’s subsidy is set to cover 75 per cent of salaries up to $847 per employee per week for businesses whose revenue has dropped 15 per cent or more for March and 30 per cent for the following months.

Warkentin says many workers and employers in the restaurant industry and hospitality sector are anxious about their futures, and several continue to have ongoing expenses that will drain whatever savings they may have.

“Business owners must be given the tools they need to open their doors again and ensure that they do not lose their workforce during this pandemic.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will now cover workers earning $1,000 or less a month, out of a seasonal job, or who have run out of EI benefits.