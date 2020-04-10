Three men have been charged in connection with a break and enter to a local business. Grande Prairie RCMP was called to an unspecified commercial building around 10:50 a.m. on April 2nd and found a locked gate broken.

Police say they were able to quickly find the suspects, and a vehicle with various lengths of copper wire, which is believed to have been stolen. Officers also report finding break-in tools, reciprocating saws, angle grinders, pry bars, and small tools like wrenches and screwdrivers, as well as a replica BB pistol and two knives.

52-year-old James Sentner, 39-year-old David Parlee, and 19-year-old Austin Parlee of Grande Prairie have all been changed with break and enter with intent, mischief over $5,000, possession of break and enter tools, two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and two counts of possession of meth and fentanyl.

Sentner and David Parlee have also been charged with breaching conditions of a release order. All three men are scheduled to appear in court on June 15th.

The RCMP also notes it is looking for the owners of the copper wire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie detachment or Crime Stoppers.