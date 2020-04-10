Laura LaValley is the new Executive Director and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta (Supplied, Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta)

There is new leadership at the helm of the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta. Laura LaValley has been hired as Executive Director and CEO.

LaValley was born and raised in the Peace Country and has lived on a bison ranch near Bezanson for the past 20 years. She was most recently the Executive Director of Grande Prairie Public School Division Education Foundation and has previous experience as the Fund Development Officer for the QEII Hospital Foundation and Executive Director at the Regional EMS Foundation.

“My vision moving forward with the CFNWAB is to continue building on the great legacy that has been constructed and gain an understanding of what the needs of our region may be during this unprecedented time,” she says. “The Community Foundation will continue to be a resource for information and funding, and of course remain connected to help find solutions and fill gaps in our region.”

LaValley is replacing Tracey Vavrek, who retired after more than 19 years in the role at the end of March. The Community Foundation’s office is closed to the public but is still operational.