There has been a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie (April 6th, 2020. stock image)

There have been no changes to the status of COVID-19 cases in the Peace Country over the past 24 hours. Two more cases were confirmed in the Alberta Health Services North zone Thursday, but none were in this region.

As of April 9th, both confirmed cases in the City of Grande Prairie have recovered, while one of the three in the County has recovered. There are two cases reported in the MD of Greenview, with one recovery, and 27 in the MD of Smoky River, of which there have been three recoveries and two deaths.

In Big Lakes County, there have been 15 confirmed cases, including five recoveries and one death. The MD of Peace has reported six cases, of which all but one have recovered. Northern Sunrise County has three recovered cases, the County of Northern Lights has one active, as does Mackenzie County.

Alberta recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, as well as three additional deaths. Two of the deaths were in the Calgary zone and the third was in the Edmonton zone.

Out of the province’s 1,451 cases, 592 are considered to be recovered. There have been more than 70,000 tests completed to date, including 5,612 in the North zone.