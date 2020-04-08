Several people have been arrested after RCMP detachments from around the Peace Region seized a significant amount of drugs. Mounties say, following a lengthy investigation, police from the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit, along with their counterparts in Beaverlodge, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John executed search warrants on three homes and two vehicles on April 3rd.

Officers reportedly seized roughly 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 6.8 kilograms of crystal meth, 918 grams of fentanyl and around 1,700 fentanyl tablets, as well as 635 Xanax bars and approximately $20,000 in Canadian cash. From that search, police say charges are pending against a 25-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, both from the B.C. Lower Mainland as well two people from Fort St. John.

Police believe the drugs seized were destined for northern B.C. and Alberta. They say they’ve also connected to the bust to a pair of recent gun and drug seizures in January and March 2020, for which three men from B.C. were charged.

Those busts yielded four kilograms of crystal meth, 6.4 kilograms of cocaine, 450 grams of fentanyl, 8,670 fentanyl tablets, 36 litres of GHB/Rohypnol, $98,000 in Canadian cash, and six guns.