Monday was unofficially the coldest April 6th on record for Grande Prairie. Environment Canada recorded a low of minus 22.6 degrees at the Grande Prairie Airport, surpassing the previous record by more than two degrees. The current record is minus 20.3 degrees, recorded on April 6, 1982. A record minimum windchill of minus 34 was also recorded at the airport on April 3rd.