City of Grande Prairie councillors are throwing their weight behind a social media contest aimed at keeping people thinking local, even during the most trying of times.

#LoveLocalGP, a contest started by the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, encourages people to post photos on social media showing support for any business in the Grande Prairie region. If they do, they could win up to $1,500 to spend locally.

Mayor Bill Given says with many businesses struggling under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a perfect time to keep money pumping into the local economy.

“It’s to keep spirits up, but also recognize that there are businesses in Grande Prairie that continue to operate and as best as possible,” he says.

“It’s a reminder that at these times, Grande Prairie residents can still continue to support those businesses, and it’s vitally important as all of these businesses are trying to continue to make ends meet, they continue to have overhead whether they operate or not.”

There will be four draws a week in April and May for $100, as well as a pair of $500 bonus draws. The big event will take place in June, with runner up prizes of $750, $500, and $250, as well as the grand prize of $1,500.

The prizes will be in the form of what they’re calling a “Chamber Cheque”, which can be used at any of the local businesses registered as Chamber of Commerce members.